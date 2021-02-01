Transfer Thursdays: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 – 18. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. csmd.edu/transferthursdays.

CSM Connections Literary Series – Adam Karlin: 1 p.m. Feb. 18. Zoom. Adam Karlin is an author, journalist and travel writer. Karlin has written on travel, crime, politics, archaeology and civil wars – both contemporary and historical – for outlets like the BBC, NPR and Christian Science Monitor. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/community-events/2021-02-18_connections-Adam-karlin.

2020 Fall Virtual Transfer Fair: Feb. 22-25. Online. CSM hosts virtual transfer fair with virtual representatives from 60+ colleges and universities. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/transfer-fairs/.

CSM Virtual Night of Cyber: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Zoom. Virtual Night of Cybersecurity is an opportunity to learn more about the College of Southern Maryland’s Cybersecurity program and the many career opportunities available in our region. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/student-services/Virtual-Night-of-Cyber.

11th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference: ‘Nonprofit Resilience: Adapting to Change.’ Feb. 25. Virtual. Our 11th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference will be virtual and free. We’ll have an inspiring keynote speaker to start off the day, plus breakout sessions focusing on strategic planning, communications, development/fundraising, management and leadership. RSVPs are required to access conference information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/conference-information/.

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day®, also known as Girl Day: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Zoom. Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day provides a virtual opportunity for girls to experience engineering by interacting and engaging with female engineers, educators and role models. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/community-events/2021-02-25-Introduce-a-Girl-to-Engineering-Day.

