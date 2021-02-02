BALTIMORE, MD (February 1, 2021) – Following recent extreme price volatility in shares of certain publicly traded companies, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today called on firms and other regulated entities to ensure that investor protection obligations are being met.

“Regulated entities have an obligation to their customers. My office’s Securities Division will work to ensure that investor protection, fairness and transparency are upheld in the public securities markets,” said Attorney General Frosh. “We are closely monitoring this developing situation and will examine actions by online brokerages and others to ensure that they are in compliance with their client obligations.”

Attorney General Frosh also cautioned investors about the risks associated with investing in publicly traded companies that are experiencing volatility. “Investing in companies experiencing price volatility can be risky and investors should understand their risk tolerance when considering such investments,” said Attorney General Frosh.

Investors can learn more about the fundamentals of investing by visiting the website of the Office of the Attorney General’s Securities Division at https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/Pages/Securities/pubs.aspx or by visiting the Investor Education area of the North American Securities Administrators Association at www.nasaa.org/investor-education.

