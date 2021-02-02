The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields. The deadline for submission is April 30. Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 480 scholarships totaling more than $640,000 to area students.

In order to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, funded by a generous endowment from Calvert Arundel Medical Facilities, Inc., applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.

The E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship was created in 1988 to encourage Calvert County students seeking careers in the medical field in honor of Dr. Spitzer. Funded by Dr. Spitzer’s friends, family and the Calvert County Medical Society, the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship is open to students who graduated from a Calvert County High School and are pursuing a career in medicine. Students must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application with a minimum GPA of 2.5.

Specific guidelines and application forms are listed on the website at https://www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships. For further information please call the CalvertHealth Foundation at 410.414.4570.

Like this: Like Loading...