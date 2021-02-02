ANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 2, 2021) – Despite challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the second phase of the agency’s new tax processing system, called Compass, launched in the first quarter of 2021 as planned.

This phase of the system upgrade focuses on corporate income tax processing and collections. Corporate tax processing will be more automated and many forms and system-generated notices have been condensed and streamlined to save taxpayers time and allow for quicker customer service.

“Our agency continues to hit our goals – despite the challenges of a global pandemic – to launch a much improved, easier-to-use reporting and payment system that helps business owners better navigate and manage their accounting,” Comptroller Franchot said. “We have been building, preparing and training for this day over the past year and I am proud of our team for staying on schedule despite the disruption to our normal working conditions. Compass will improve the user experience and enable us to process tax returns more quickly, while also enhancing our efforts to protect taxpayers from fraud.”

The Compass Integrated Tax System will upgrade the state’s tax processing system and integrate with the data warehouse to create a state-of-the-art program that will enhance revenue-generating projects and reporting functionality. When fully implemented, some of the benefits will be: improved integration with the agency’s award-winning fraud detection and prevention programs; increased ability for taxpayers to manage their accounts using an online portal; and increasing audit, collection, reporting, and estimating functionality.

The first phase of the system upgrade successfully launched on July 6, 2020 and focused on alcohol tax collection and license renewals. Compass will continue to be implemented in phases over the next several years, with additional business taxes scheduled to launch in 2022.

