The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces that outdoor sports competition for spring 2021 will proceed. Those sports in play will include baseball, softball, golf, men’s lacrosse (club), and men’s and women’s soccer. However, after reviewing the current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, CSM is suspending competition for their indoor athletic programs which include men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball for the spring 2021 semester.

“Our athletes want to get back to competing and so do we,” said Acting Dean for Student Development Michelle Ruble, adding that the pandemic continues to challenge all aspects of student life. “While we are all excited to get our outdoor sports underway, we certainly wish the news could be different for our basketball and volleyball athletes, but safety is, and will always be, our first priority.”

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Board of Regents voted in October 2020 that all 2020-21 NJCAA sport seasons (fall, winter, spring) will not count toward student-athlete eligibility. The eligibility relief is provided to all NJCAA student-athletes regardless of sport season participation in the 2020-21 academic year.

“The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO in a release posted on their website. “There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”

Returning student-athletes will be considered “non-counters” for letter of intent and NJCAA eligibility purposes, according to the statement.

“The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has put collegiate sports in a very challenging situation,” stated Troy Tucker, NJCAA Eligibility Committee Chair. “[The] decision by the Board of Regents to grant a blanket year of participation waiver provides our institutions and student-athletes with the ability to choose to participate this academic year without the fear of using a year of eligibility for a potentially shortened or interrupted season.”

