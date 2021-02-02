The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has earned the title of American Red Cross Pump It Up Challenge winner — a designation that recognizes high-achieving blood drive sponsors that have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community to help hospital patients in need.

CSM has hosted six American Red Cross blood drives at its campuses since June 2020.

Committed to serving the Southern Maryland region, CSM staff and students have hosted six blood drives at its campuses to facilitate the collection of 264 units of blood between June 2020 and Jan. 28, 2021. CSM had already achieved the honored distinction of the Premier Blood Partner with the Red Cross.

“Giving blood is a simple act of generosity that can truly make a lifesaving difference,” said CSM Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Professor Tiffany Gill. “Last year, we received an outpouring of support from the community at our blood drives, and our goal is to make it a success again this year for patients who are counting on us. We are proud to partner with the Red Cross as a Premier Blood Partner and help fulfill its critical mission.”

At two of the blood drives held at CSM’s La Plata campus last fall, Gill’s MLT students were on hand to educate donors about the role of laboratorians in helping to find safe and compatible units of blood for hospital patients in need of transfusion. Plus, MLT students earn extra credit for volunteering at the blood drives.

CSM will host another blood drive Feb. 24 at the Prince Frederick Campus, located at 115 JW Williams Rd., Prince Frederick, Md. 20678 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The need for blood is constant. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion, according to the Red Cross. To locate a blood drive or a donation center near you, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org.

