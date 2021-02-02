ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has written to FBI Director Christopher Wray to reiterate the state’s support for placing the bureau’s consolidated headquarters in Maryland. The governor issued the following statement:

“Maryland remains the ideal site for the consolidated FBI headquarters, and we are urging the Biden administration to restart this critical project.

“Maryland is already home to a significant number of FBI employees and is committed to creating the infrastructure necessary to accommodate an influx of federal workers. We are also home to dozens of federal agencies to ensure close collaboration. A new modern headquarters with enhanced security standards, which we can offer in Maryland, will allow the FBI to best meet its law enforcement mission today and decades into the future. We also welcome the thousands of jobs and economic benefits that this opportunity would bring. We look forward to getting this important project back on track.”

NOTE: The recent federal omnibus spending bill requires the General Services Administration to provide a plan to Congress within 90 days for a new headquarters in the National Capital Region. Read Governor Hogan’s letter of support to the director of the FBI.

