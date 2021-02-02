On Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at approximately 4:18 p.m., officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Wise Road in Callaway for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Officers arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with one of the operators trapped. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the trapped operator deceased at the scene. At that time, members from the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit were contacted and responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Shannon Danielle Parker, age 43 of Piney Point, was traveling northbound on Piney Point Road when she crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the side of a 2005 Toyota Corolla, operated by Mary Lee Williams, age 19 of Tall Timbers. The Silverado continued northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by David Wayne Lamb Jr., age 32 of California, head-on. Parker was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. The other drivers received minor injuries.

At this time, speed and reckless driving appear to be a contributing factor on the part of the deceased driver.

