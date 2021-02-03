The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the February virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M. Ed. (District 3)

“Community Conversation”

Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Submit questions/concerns no later than Tuesday, Feb. 16 to StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty to view.

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

