UPDATE 2/3/2021 @ 9:38 am.: The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information regarding Jessica Staff.

At approximately 9:30 pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 police responded to the area of 800 block of West Mt. Harmony Road at Fowler Road in Owings, MD for a report of a deceased individual. The area was closed for investigation.

Ms. Leitch states that Ms. Staff was found deceased, and her body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. Police do not believe there was any foul play at this time.

UPDATE 2/2/2021 @ 5:45 a.m.: The lookout for Missing Person Jessica Staff has been canceled. She has been located.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of Jessica Renee Staff. Staff was last seen on January 28th, 2021, in Dunkirk, MD. Staff is described as a white female, 33-year-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190-200 lbs., red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Staff, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or Det. R. Weems at Richard.Weems@CalvertCountymd.gov

