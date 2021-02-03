ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Wednesday, Feb. 3 marks the 35th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). Every year, this celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power.

A vibrant movement celebrated annually, NGWSD honors the achievements of female athletes, coaches and leaders and continues to ‘Lead Her Forward’ by acknowledging the power of sports to unlock her limitless potential.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletics Department will be celebrating NGWSD Tuesday (Feb. 2) through Friday (Feb. 5) of this week. Below is the NGWSD celebration schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Virtual Watch Party – Tune into the Seahawk Sports Network to watch the Seahawk women’s basketball team host Virginia Wesleyan at 6 PM.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Release of NGWSD Student-Athlete Video – Watch our student-athletes explain the impact sports have made on their lives. Will be released on the St. Mary’s College Athletics Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube accounts.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Release of NGWSD Coaches Video – Watch our coaches explain the impact sports have made on their lives. Will be released on the St. Mary’s College Athletics Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube accounts.

Friday, Feb. 5: Release of NGWSD Alumni Video – Watch our alumni explain the impact sports have made on their lives. Will be released on the St. Mary’s College Athletics Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube accounts.

For more information on NGWSD, visit their website here.

