Garbage trucks or waste collection trucks are designed to pick up waste from the neighborhood and haul them into landfills or recycling facilities. These trucks are seen every day collecting trash in the neighborhood. However, if such large trucks are involved in a crash, it can lead to serious consequences or even lead to fatalities.

Causes of Garbage Truck Accidents

Garbage truck drivers are often seen stopping their trucks weighing almost 60,000 pounds in the middle of the road. This poses a great danger to other vehicles and pedestrians sharing the road. Some of the other causes of a garbage truck accident include:

Driver fatigue

Driver negligence, including reckless or careless driving.

Inclement weather

Equipment malfunction

Driver inexperience

Defective parts

Negligence from other motorists

Your Rights After Being Involved in A Garbage Truck Accident

Owing to the huge size of trash trucks, many passengers, drivers, and pedestrians involved in an accident suffer from serious injuries such as brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, broken bones and internal bleeding. If you or your loved one has been a victim of a garbage truck accident, you have rights to file legal compensation for your damages and injuries. In such cases, you are eligible to receive reimbursement for your medical expenses, damages, loss of earnings, pain and suffering from the at-fault party.

If the truck driver’s error such as negligent driving, traffic violation, distracted driving, failure to check blind spots, or backing without visibility has resulted in your accident then the driver can be held responsible for your accident. If the truck company who is responsible for maintenance of the vehicle has failed to fulfill their duties and such lack of inspection and maintenance has contributed to your accident, then you can hold the company responsible for your accident.

The government is responsible to maintain the roads and ensure that there are no debris or hazardous obstacles on the road. If a crash has occurred owing to poor road conditions such as dangerous obstacles, lack of warning signs or potholes on the road, then in such cases you may be eligible to hold the government entity responsible for road maintenance accountable for your injuries and claim compensation from them.

Hiring A Truck Accident Lawyer After Your Accident

Garbage truck accident cases can be challenging and proving fault to pursue compensation may be difficult. Hence, it is highly recommended to hire a truck accident lawyer following your garbage truck accident as the experienced accident lawyer can help in gathering and reviewing evidence such as eyewitness testimony, police reports, expert testimony, and photos and videos from the scene of the accident. Furthermore, a seasoned lawyer will bring in the necessary legal expertise to help you hold the at-fault party responsible for their actions in the court of law. Insurance companies often contact victims of truck accidents early on in the case in an attempt to undermine their compensation. An experienced lawyer will assist you by negotiating settlements on your behalf and always ensure that your legal rights are protected.

Like this: Like Loading...