The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary Dr. James D. Fielder announced this morning that 13 members of Maryland’s higher education nurse faculty from across the state have been recognized for their contributions in nursing education and their service to Maryland nursing students. Among the awardees was College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Nursing Professor Dr. Eden Kan, who was recognized in the category of ‘Engagement in the Nursing Program and Employing Institution.’

The Nurse Support Program II (NSP II), which is administered by the MHEC and funded through the Health Services Cost Review Commission, recently announced the first annual Nurse Faculty Annual Recognition Awards (NFAR), showcasing 13 of Maryland’s finest nurse faculty. Each of the award recipients were nominated by their Dean or Director of Nursing as full-time nurse faculty and will receive $10,000.

“I am so proud of the outstanding efforts of MHEC’s NSP II program, which continues to create new programs that support and celebrate nursing faculty in Maryland,” said Fielder. “This new recognition award offers an opportunity to publicly thank these important individuals who are making a difference in educating the next generation of nurses in Maryland.”

“The average teaching experience of the award recipients was 20 years and included 10 nominees with doctoral degrees and three nominees with master’s level preparation,” said NSP II Director Dr. Peggy Daw. “Also, 62% of the experienced faculty awarded holds a specialty teaching certificate or the National League for Nursing’s Certified Nurse Educator credential.”

For more information on the awards, go to https://nursesupport.org/nurse-support-program-ii/grants/statewide-initiatives/-nurse-faculty-annual-recognition-nfar-/

