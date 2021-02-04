Today, Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office solemnly mark the four-year anniversary of the passing of Nolan Ray Scully, who died on February 4, 2017 at the age of 4. Nolan bravely fought a rare soft-tissue cancer for a year and a half.

Nolan loved firefighters, police and all emergency first responders. Nolan was made an honorary sergeant by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and a patrol cruiser was adorned in his honor. That cruiser is parked front and center today at Sheriff’s Office Headquarters as we continue to celebrate and remember Nolan’s life.

Like this: Like Loading...