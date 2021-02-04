Celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island Museum with FREE admission to the museum ALL day (10AM – 5PM) and FREE water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island State Park.

In light of the continuing pandemic, the ceremony will be virtual this year. Tune into the St. Clement’s Island Museum’s Facebook page at 12PM on March 25, 2021, to view our special Maryland Day video produced just for 2021. This event commemorates the first landing of the colonists on St. Clement’s Island – a significant part of the island’s, St. Mary’s County’s, and the State of Maryland’s story.

Maryland Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum

March 25, 2021

10 AM – 5 PM

St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626

Phone: 301-769-2222

Web: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/124164236097785

Like this: Like Loading...