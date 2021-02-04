ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team has added three games to their 2021 schedule. Two of the three games will take place on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, while the other will be a road game. The three additional games added are below:

Feb. 19 vs. Neumann at 6 PM | Home

Feb. 25 at Neumann at 6 PM | Away

Feb. 27 vs. Marymount at 2 PM | Home

To view the full men’s basketball schedule, click here.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team has moved their Lancaster Bible game up to this Saturday (Feb. 6). The Seahawks will host the Chargers in MPOBARC Arena at 7 PM. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16.

To view the full women’s basketball schedule, click here.

