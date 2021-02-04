LEONARDTOWN, MD (February 4, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has transitioned lab services for COVID-19 testing to Mako Medical, allowing for more consistent turnaround times for COVID-19 test results and decreased patient wait times at the SMCHD COVID-19 testing sites.

Patients now have the opportunity to:

Complete patient forms (pre-register) for COVID-19 testing online prior to arrival at the testing site

Register for the portal on-site with help from the SMCHD testing site staff

Access COVID-19 test results online (average 4 day availability)

Sign up for text notifications when test results are ready

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:

Locations: SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown: Register or access results (patients after 2/3/21) Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park: Register or access results (patients after 2/3/21)

Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

No appointment or Doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.).

Drive-thru (walk up available for vehicles over 6’10” or residents on foot)

Available for those who live in St. Mary’s County

Please note: patients who were tested prior to February 3, 2021 will still access their COVID-19 test results through the SMCHD patient portal. The SMCHD patient portal will continue to be used for other patient services offered through the SMCHD Health Clinic. These online portals are not connected to COVID-19 vaccination registration or records.

More information on local COVID-19 testing is available at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.

