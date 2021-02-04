ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball (1-3) hosted their first home game of the season against Virginia Wesleyan (1-3) this evening (Feb. 2). This was the second match-up between the Seahawks and the Marlins in the 2021 season. The Marlins returned to Virginia Beach victorious with a final score of 60-48.

How it Happened

The first quarter was a power struggle for both the Seahawks and Marlins. Virginia Wesleyan was able to go on a four-point scoring run early in the quarter, but St. Mary’s College was able to answer back and keep it a close game. Karon Williams led the Seahawks in scoring during the first quarter, contributing seven points. The Seahawks went on a four-point scoring run as well late in the quarter, allowing them to close the gap. The game entered the second quarter with a score of 15-11 in the Marlins favor.

The Seahawks and Marlins showed great defensive tenacity in the second quarter, holding each other scoreless until there were four minutes and 20 seconds left. It was Amira Whitaker who broke the silence by perfectly placing a lay-up that was assisted by Rachel Manning. Soon after, Whitaker snagged a defensive rebound and contributed two more points off of a driving lay-up, which tied up the game for the Seahawks. The Marlins fell into an offensive stride, going on a seven-point scoring run. Entering the second half, the Seahawks were down 25-17.

Williams led St. Mary's College in scoring during the first half with seven points. Whitaker was good for second in scoring with four points during the first half. Kendra Stamper, Cameron Mangold, and Caitlin Mays all contributed two points as well. Early in the third quarter, the Marlins went on a five-point scoring run, giving them a 15 point lead over the Seahawks. Williams was able to put a stop to their scoring run and ignite a five-point scoring run for St. Mary's College. Williams scored off of a defensive rebound inside the paint which led to a lay-up on the Seahawks offensive end. Cassidy Kupchinskas led the Seahawks in scoring during the third quarter with six points total. St. Mary's College was able to outscore the Marlins in the third quarter 22-18.

Entering the final quarter of the game, St. Mary's College trailed 39-43. Although Virginia Wesleyan was the first to put points on the board in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were able to answer back quickly. Manning snagged her sixth defensive rebound and assisted Kupchinskas who sank a lay-up off of a fast break. Virginia Wesleyan was able to pull off a 13-point scoring run to help secure their win. The Seahawks showed grit until the final buzzer adding four unanswered points to the board in the final minutes of the game.

Inside the Box Score

Williams once again led in scoring for the Seahawks this evening with 16 total points. Kupchinskas was second in scoring with eight points. St. Mary’s College displayed a very balanced offense this evening with every player contributing points to their final score. Defensively, Manning led in rebounds with ten and contributed three points.

Sabrina Jones led the Marlins in scoring with 20 points. Defensively, Danielle Lehner contributed 21 rebounds for Virginia Wesleyan.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 6 vs. Lancaster Bible | 7:00 PM | Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena

