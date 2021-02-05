(February 4, 2021, Lancaster, Pa.) – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) and OT Sports Industries announced today that the Burlington, N.C.-based uniform manufacturer has been named the exclusive provider of on-field uniforms for ALPB clubs.

The six-year agreement will see OT Sports provide on-field apparel including jerseys, pants, outerwear, performance tees, shorts, and more to all current and future Atlantic League teams throughout the duration of the agreement. The contract also authorizes OT Sports to produce specialty jerseys, authentic replicas, and other apparel featuring the logos and brands of the Atlantic League, which last year became the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball.

“As with all elements of our clubs’ brands, the look and performance of our uniforms must be of the highest quality,” Atlantic League President Rick White said. “Our agreement with OT Sports ensures that Atlantic League players and coaches are dressed in products that look great and promote outstanding accomplishments. We are delighted to be working with OT Sports and look forward to benefitting from their craftsmanship and innovation for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Atlantic League,” said Scott Gollnick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of OT Sports. “This partnership brings together two brands with innovative ideas, designs, and products that will provide ALPB teams with unique and customized uniform and apparel options while maintaining the consistency and strong integrity of the Atlantic League brand.”

The Atlantic League and OT Sports’ announcement follows earlier news that the ALPB has signed a multi-year renewal of the OC Sports exclusive authentic headwear agreement with the league. White said the league is excited to have locked-in relationships “covering us from head to toe.”

