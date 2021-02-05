PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Feb. 4, 2021 – The Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) has published its 2020 Community Needs Assessment for children, youth and families. The Community Needs Assessment is a review of local data and trends as they relate to Maryland’s Eight Results for Child Well-being.

The Community Needs Assessment analyzes information on current problems, community strengths, available programs, services and resources. Findings from the Community Needs Assessment inform the CCFN Board of Directors in the strategic planning process and help determine funding to local programs and initiatives.

“This information is vital to the coordination of services for children, youth and families within the county,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “Whether it’s capacity building through trainings, technological improvements, outreach campaigns, or applying for grants, data informs the Local Management Board where to invest resources.”

The 2020 Community Needs Assessment can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommunityNeedsAssessment.

CCFN conducts a Community Needs Assessment every three years, as recommended by the Children and Youth Division of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Victim and Youth Services.

Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) is Calvert County’s Local Management Board (LMB). LMBs operate in each Maryland jurisdiction, partnering with local leaders, public and private agencies, and businesses to build communities where all children, youth and families can thrive. For more information about the Calvert County Family Network, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CCFN. To contact the Family Network Coordinator, call

410-414-5997.

