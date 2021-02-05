ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 4, 2021) – Marylanders For Tax Fairness, an independent coalition of Marylanders, businesses of all sizes, and pro-economic growth advocates, today hosted a virtual press conference featuring remarks from Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, MDDC Press Association Executive Director Rebecca Snyder, AFRO CEO and Publisher Dr. Frances Toni Draper, and Maryland business leaders.

Launched in mid-November, Marylanders For Tax Fairness has been working to persuade the Maryland General Assembly to allow Governor Hogan’s veto of House Bill 732, the digital ad tax, to stand during the 2021 legislative session. The non-partisan Department of Legislative Services (DLS) has estimated that HB 732 will cost Maryland taxpayers $250 million every year.

Marylanders For Tax Fairness is comprised of over 200 businesses, organizations, and individuals who have joined together to fight against unfair taxes thrust upon the state’s leading job creators in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and the worst possible time in modern history. Thus far, more than 8,000 Marylanders have signed the Marylanders For Tax Fairness petition supporting the governor’s veto.

Marylanders For Tax Fairness is an independent coalition of Marylanders and Maryland businesses of all sizes dedicated to ensuring that taxes enacted by the General Assembly do not place an unnecessary and undue burden on the state’s entrepreneurs and job creators. Specifically, Marylanders For Tax Fairness is actively working to sustain Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of House Bill 732 – the $250 million Digital Ad Tax. If allowed to become law, it would raise taxes on any person or business that uses digital advertising.

