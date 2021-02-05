WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southern Maryland, and several other counties in the state beginning late Saturday, February 6, 2021, through 3 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas could receive five(5) or more inches. The Northern parts of Charles and Calvert Counties could see 3″-4″, while places south of Mechaniscivlle will see under 3″.

Counties under the watch:

Anne Arundel

Calvert

Carroll

Cecil

Central and Southeast Howard

Central and Southeast Montgomery

Charles

Frederick

Northern Baltimore

Northwest Harford

Northwest Howard

Northwest Montgomery

Prince Georges

Southeast Harford

Southern Baltimore

St. Marys

Washington

The track of the storm could change and bring a mixed precipitation event to the area.

