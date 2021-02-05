WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH 
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southern Maryland, and several other counties in the state beginning late Saturday, February 6, 2021, through 3 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas could receive five(5) or more inches. The Northern parts of Charles and Calvert Counties could see 3″-4″, while places south of Mechaniscivlle will see under 3″.

Counties under the watch:

  • Anne Arundel
  • Calvert
  • Carroll
  • Cecil
  • Central and Southeast Howard
  • Central and Southeast Montgomery
  • Charles
  • Frederick
  • Northern Baltimore
  • Northwest Harford
  • Northwest Howard
  • Northwest Montgomery
  • Prince Georges
  • Southeast Harford
  • Southern Baltimore
  • St. Marys
  • Washington

The track of the storm could change and bring a mixed precipitation event to the area.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

