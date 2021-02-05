WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southern Maryland, and several other counties in the state beginning late Saturday, February 6, 2021, through 3 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
According to the National Weather Service, some areas could receive five(5) or more inches. The Northern parts of Charles and Calvert Counties could see 3″-4″, while places south of Mechaniscivlle will see under 3″.
Counties under the watch:
- Anne Arundel
- Calvert
- Carroll
- Cecil
- Central and Southeast Howard
- Central and Southeast Montgomery
- Charles
- Frederick
- Northern Baltimore
- Northwest Harford
- Northwest Howard
- Northwest Montgomery
- Prince Georges
- Southeast Harford
- Southern Baltimore
- St. Marys
- Washington
The track of the storm could change and bring a mixed precipitation event to the area.