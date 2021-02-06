The application for the dance program housed at Maurice J. McDonough High School reopened today for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) eighth-graders. The application is available now through 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12. The dance program also is open to eighth-graders who are in private school and homeschooled for eighth grade.

Students who apply will need to complete the application and participate in an audition. Information about the audition is posted on the McDonough website here. McDonough is hosting a Feb. 19 information meeting for students who apply for the program. Parents and student applicants should plan to attend. An audition will be scheduled for students for March 3 (either in-person or through Zoom).

The dance program is for young performing artists and provides a learning environment that allows students to focus on their talent and passion for dance. Accepted students will receive a well-rounded, comprehensive fine arts dance education. Dance styles will include ballet, jazz and contemporary dance. Rigorous daily training in dance technique allows students to further develop their physical capabilities. Read more about the dance program here.

Students accepted to the dance program will attend McDonough for both core and dance classes. Transportation will be provided by CCPS. Parents and students with questions about the application process should contact Zohra Cherif, McDonough vice principal, at 301-753-1755 or zcherif@ccboe.com.

Application window reopens Feb. 22 for all CTE programs housed at Stethem Center

CCPS sophomores and juniors can apply to attend one of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs housed at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The application window reopens Feb. 22-26. The five programs are: Automotive Technician; Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning; Interactive Media Production; Pharmacy Technician; and Physical Rehabilitation.

The application will be available here starting Feb. 22, and closes at 3 p.m., Feb. 26.

Programs are offered as a half-day schedule at Stethem. Students enrolled in a CTE program at Stethem attend their zoned high school for core classes. High school juniors attend Stethem in the morning, and seniors take their CTE classes at Stethem in the afternoon. Students must apply during their sophomore or junior year.

Students will receive bus transportation to and from their home school.

Videos about each CTE program are posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php/cte-showcase-2020.

Like this: Like Loading...