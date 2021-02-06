The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the February virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

“Community Conversation”

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Submit questions/comments here

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty to view.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M. Ed. (District 3)

“Community Conversation”

Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Submit questions/concerns no later than Tuesday, Feb. 16 to StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

