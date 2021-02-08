Parents who wish to apply for their child to attend Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ prekindergarten program may do so online for schools that host programs beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Enrollment for all prekindergarten programs will be done online. Information about prekindergarten programs in AACPS and an online application can be found at www.aacps.org/earlychildhood.

Children enrolling in prekindergarten must be 4 years old on or by September 1, 2021. The following documents are required when applying and must be uploaded along with the completed online application:

Proof of identification of the person submitting documentation (must be a legal parent or guardian)

The student’s original birth certificate or birth record

A copy of the student’s immunization record

Two proofs of residency (rental or mortgage agreement and current utility bill)

Custody order (if applicable)

Public prekindergarten programs in Maryland are designed to improve the school readiness of children who are economically disadvantaged or homeless. If seats remain, schools may enroll students with other readiness needs. Those applying for prekindergarten due to economic need must provide income eligibility verification by submitting one of the following:

Federal Income Tax Return (1040 statement) along with documentation related to other sources of income such as child support and/or rental income.

Current award letter for Temporary Cash Assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Three consecutive pay stubs.

Proof of unemployment benefits.

For assistance in locating your assigned school, click on the Locate Your School link on the AACPS website, www.aacps.org, or contact the AACPS Planning Office at 410-439-5683 or planningoffice@aacps.org.

Families who do not have internet access or who need additional assistance completing an application should contact the school at which they intend to enroll their student. School staff are able to assist families with completion of the online application.

Information about the recommended immunizations for children entering school is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/.

Families with further questions or individual concerns can contact the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Early Childhood Office at psaynuk@aacps.org.

