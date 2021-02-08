Calvert County Public Schools will begin hybrid instruction for students in Grades 3-6 on February 22 and for Grades 7-12 on March 8. Fully virtual instruction will continue for students whose families chose the virtual model. The high school fall sports season will begin on February 20. In addition, fine and performing arts after-school activities may take place in person starting on February 20.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We have heard from many staff, students and parents who are excited about the opportunity to return to in-person instruction. We are glad to confirm this schedule that will get us there. We must still emphasize that all necessary safety protocols will still be in place in the months ahead in order to make this transition safely.”

Students whose families selected hybrid instruction will return to school in cohorts according to the following schedule:

February 22: Grades 3-6—students in Cohort A return to school; students in Cohort B learn at home.

March 1: Grades 3-6—students in Cohort B return to school; students in Cohort A learn at home.

March 8: Grades 7-12—students in Cohort A return to school; students in Cohort B learn at home.

March 15: Grades 7-12—students in Cohort B return to school; students in Cohort A learn at home.

At the secondary level, virtual and face-to face after-school tutoring and Saturday school will begin as early as the week of February 8. School principals will provide information to their communities.

Guidance for safe participation in the music, theatre and visual art activities that are beginning on February 20 will be provided to teachers and schools. Certain activities will be required to take place outdoors. Live audience performances will not be taking place at this time.

The CCPS athletics program will resume with the start of the fall sports season on February 20. The spring season will open on April 17, and the winter season is canceled.

All fall sports will have a five-week competitive season beginning on March 12, with schools competing against teams in Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. Supervisor of Athletics Kevin Hook said, “While we are pleased to announce our return to athletics, I want to remind our parents and our athletes that everyone must do their part to stay safe and COVID free. This plan will only work if everyone is following COVID protocols and staying safe.” Further details will be forthcoming from each high school.

