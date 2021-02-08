Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on singer/songwriter Phillip Michael Parsons!

Phillip’s Southern Maryland roots run strong despite time spent away from home touring, traveling, and recording. Although 2020 was full of closures and cancelations, with the start of a new year there are already great plans in place for our local star!

It was just January of 2015 that Phillip’s very first musical appearance took place on stage at the (former) Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant in California, MD. Despite a severe case of initial stage fright and feeling terrified to sing in public, Phillip’s performance would be one of many locally and far away.

Parsons has now performed over 1,000 shows across 25 states, an astonishing number for someone who has accomplished much in a relatively short period of time. Past concerts have been alongside artists such as Chris Lane, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw, Craig Campbell, Sundance Head, Jimmie Allen and others. In 2018 Parsons was nominated for Best Country Artist and played at the Maryland Music Awards. Current band members include Chris Dean, Michael Stewart, and Cody Randall (all amazing musicians who we hope to feature in the future as well!).

Phillip’s fan base stretches far and wide, originating from Southern Maryland and including many other friends and followers collectively adopted into the extended “fam” group. Parsons is ever grateful to those who have been with him during the many roads of his journey and often pays tributes forward in his songs and shows.

When not traveling, Phillip dedicates much of his time to furthering his mark as a professional artist through many hours of collaborations and writing both alone and with others. His recent single,“Breakin’ My Own Rules” was co-written with award-winning hit songwriters Clay Mills III, Rich Redmond, and Mike Krompass and produced by Krompass and Redmond, the multi-platinum production team at 1225 Entertainment. A current collaboration with Brother Osborne’s Adam Box is also in the works!

Phillips’ music is often dedicated to telling stories of real life experiences intertwined with raw emotions coupled with high energy twists. He has recently signed with a brand new distribution label (Heart Songs Records) and partnered with a new PR team (Publicity Nation). His latest release, “Bad Girl”, debuted on February 5th on all digital download and streaming sites, following a flurry of much anticipation and pre-saves/ pre-orders.

A filmed concert by Phillip at the Olde Town Pub in Leonardtown, MD will be shown virtually on Saturday, February 13th at 8 PM for the premiere of Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment, a new online venue that features exciting performances and spotlights on local artists and performers. Phillip will be performing popular country and rock favorites along with some of his original hit songs and will be joined by Chris Dean. Tune in at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page for further details and a Valentine’s Day Celebration you’re sure to love!

To learn more about our featured artist visit: www.pmparsons.com/ Facebook @phillipmichaelparsons

IG: @phillipmichaelparsons/ #phillipparsonsmusic Spotify/ YouTube

