ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (1-2) captured their first victory over the year in thrilling fashion, defeating the visiting Salisbury University Sea Gulls (3-2) 62-60.

How It Happened

The Seahawks controlled the game in the early portion of the contest, jumping out to a 4-0 lead with layups from Olumide Lewis and Albert Scott . Shortly after, St. Mary’s College extended their lead to 10-5 at the 15:51 mark with a three-pointer from Daryn Alexander . Next, the Sea Gulls responded by knotting the game up at 12 apiece and eventually grabbed a 16-12 advantage.

St. Mary's College managed to tie the game two more times in the opening half but failed to regain the lead. Salisbury ended the first half with momentum thanks to a made three-ball from Gary Briddell. In all, there were three lead changes and three instances where the score was tied in the first half of action.

After the first ten minutes of the second half, the Seahawks started to close the gap on the Sea Gulls. Two tough layups in the paint made by Scott brought the Seahawks within one with 9:26 remaining. Immediately after, Alexander stormed down the court and drained a three-pointer to give the Seahawks the 52-50 advantage.

With 3:45 remaining, a successful free throw from Salisbury’s Jasiah Perry pushed the Sea Gulls back in front 60-59. A defensive battle would play out in the final couple of minutes until Micah Henry sunk a jumper for a 61-60 Seahawk lead. With seconds remaining, Henry was fouled and was successful on one of his free throw attempts to extend the Seahawk lead to two. Lastly, the Sea Gulls managed to get a look from three as the final second ticked away, but missed the attempt.

Inside the Box Score

Gary Grant nearly finished the afternoon with a double-double. The sophomore forward led the Seahawks with 23 points and nine rebounds. In addition, Grant hustled for one steal. Henry finished with 14 points and Alexander tallied 11, respectively.

On the defensive end, Scott was a force to be reckoned with as he recorded a team-best three blocks. Alexander, Elijah Crawford, and Jack Foley also notched blocks with two each.

Jasiah Perry led the Sea Gulls with 19 points. Johny Fierstein was dominant on the glass with a team-high 12 rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 9 vs. Lancaster Bible | 7 PM | MPOBARC Arena

