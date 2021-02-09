Wednesday

A chance of rain before 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between midnight and 1 am, then rain likely after 1 am. Patchy fog before midnight, then patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

