LEONARDTOWN, MD– Due to seasonal groundwater levels, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will begin wet season perc testing for lower terrace soil types on or about February 16, 2021. Perc testing for all other soil types (upland areas) will begin when water tables reach normal wet season range.

Perc testing was suspended in March 2020 due to declining groundwater levels. Perc test applications received since March 2020 that were not able to be conducted will be scheduled first. While the water levels are currently high enough for limited testing, perc testing may not run continuously through spring should the water table recede – causing testing to be suspended. Testing will resume if water tables rebound to necessary ranges.

SMCHD’s Environmental Health Division staff conduct soil evaluations for the construction of residential and commercial septic systems. The application for a new construction perc test is available through the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM) and requires a fee. For more information, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Perc%20Test%20Application%202020.pdf.

Community members can learn more about perc testing at www.smchd.org/perc-testing

