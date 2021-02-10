ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (2-4) welcomed the Salisbury University Sea Gulls (4-0) to the friendly confines of the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena on Monday (Feb. 8) evening. The Seahawks put up a valiant effort but were eventually overpowered, falling to the Sea Gulls 76-43.
St. Mary’s College – 43, Salisbury – 76.
How It Happened
- Salisbury recorded the first bucket of the game, but the Seahawks responded with a five-point run to take a 5-2 advantage. Emmy German tallied two points during the run, while Karon Williams added three. However, the Sea Gulls answered with a run of their own and captured an 8-5 lead. With just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, Cassidy Kupchinskas drained a jumper to even the score at 11 apiece. Both squads continued to exchange scores until Salisbury held a 18-15 lead at the end of the opening stanza.
- The Sea Gulls caught the Seahawks on their heels in the beginning of the second quarter with an 11-point run to stretch their lead to 26-15. The Seahawks struggled offensively in the second stanza by recording seven points as a team with their longest scoring streak being four.
- Similar to the third quarter, St. Mary’s College had a difficult time cracking the Sea Gull defense and only managed to tack on 11 points in the stanza. A four-point run at the 1:29 mark from the Seahawks cut the Sea Gull lead to 57-31. Kendra Stamper and German notched layups during the run. The Seahawks headed into the final quarter of action trailing 63-33.
- The Seahawks continued to fight but were still outscored 13-10 in the final stanza. Amira Whitaker accounted for most of the Seahawks offensive production in the fourth, finishing two-for-two from beyond the three-point arc.
Inside the Box Score
- Williams led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 12 points. The junior guard also added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. On the glass, Stephanie Howell recorded a team-best five rebounds. Defensively, German hustled for a team-high two steals, while Rachel Manning tallied the team’s lone block.
- Kaylee Otlowski led the Sea Gulls with a double-double, recording 15 points and 14 rebounds. In all, 11 Sea Gulls tallied points with four finishing in double-figures.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Feb. 12 vs. Southern Virginia | 5 PM | MPOBARC Arena