ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (2-4) welcomed the Salisbury University Sea Gulls (4-0) to the friendly confines of the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena on Monday (Feb. 8) evening. The Seahawks put up a valiant effort but were eventually overpowered, falling to the Sea Gulls 76-43.

St. Mary’s College – 43, Salisbury – 76.

How It Happened

Salisbury recorded the first bucket of the game, but the Seahawks responded with a five-point run to take a 5-2 advantage. Emmy German tallied two points during the run, while Karon Williams added three. However, the Sea Gulls answered with a run of their own and captured an 8-5 lead. With just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, Cassidy Kupchinskas drained a jumper to even the score at 11 apiece. Both squads continued to exchange scores until Salisbury held a 18-15 lead at the end of the opening stanza.

The Sea Gulls caught the Seahawks on their heels in the beginning of the second quarter with an 11-point run to stretch their lead to 26-15. The Seahawks struggled offensively in the second stanza by recording seven points as a team with their longest scoring streak being four.

Similar to the third quarter, St. Mary’s College had a difficult time cracking the Sea Gull defense and only managed to tack on 11 points in the stanza. A four-point run at the 1:29 mark from the Seahawks cut the Sea Gull lead to 57-31. Kendra Stamper and German notched layups during the run. The Seahawks headed into the final quarter of action trailing 63-33.

The Seahawks continued to fight but were still outscored 13-10 in the final stanza. Amira Whitaker accounted for most of the Seahawks offensive production in the fourth, finishing two-for-two from beyond the three-point arc.

Inside the Box Score

Williams led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 12 points. The junior guard also added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. On the glass, Stephanie Howell recorded a team-best five rebounds. Defensively, German hustled for a team-high two steals, while Rachel Manning tallied the team’s lone block.

Kaylee Otlowski led the Sea Gulls with a double-double, recording 15 points and 14 rebounds. In all, 11 Sea Gulls tallied points with four finishing in double-figures.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 12 vs. Southern Virginia | 5 PM | MPOBARC Arena

