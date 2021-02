ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team has added two away exhibitions against Division I foes to their schedule. The Seahawks will travel to the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) on Friday, Feb. 12 for a 2 p.m. exhibition.

Next, the Seahawks will travel to the University of Richmond on Sunday, Feb. 14 for a 6 p.m. exhibition.

To view the full St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball schedule, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...