Thursday

Rain and snow. High near 37. Light northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night

Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 27. Northeast wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

