LEONARDTOWN, MD (February 10, 2021) – Due to anticipated inclement weather the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s (SMCHD) drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday, February 11, 2021, and Friday, February 12, 2021.

Regular COVID-19 testing hours are expected to resume at both SMCHD testing sites (SMCHD Office in Leonardtown and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park) on Monday, February 15, 2021. For more information on local COVID-19 testing, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

Like this: Like Loading...