On February 7 at 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wakefield Circle and St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed three adult males were on a path in a wooded area when an unknown suspect approached and tried to rob them. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, which struck one of the victims on his ankle. The suspect fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Detectives are looking into the possibility this case could be related to another shooting that occurred on February 5 in the same area.

Anyone with information should contact Det. R. Smith at (301) 609-6504. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

