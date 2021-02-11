At a press conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan gave an update to the state’s COVID-19 response.

The Governor noted that all the key metrics have decreased across the State of Maryland. He noted very shortly that the Maryland Department of Health will begin offering guidance to hospitals to allow limited visitation, determined by the individual hospital’s protocols. The state will also begin allowing limited nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with testing procedures and protocols in place. This is slated to begin on March 1, 2021.

The Governor also announced that the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland State Department of Education will provide nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests to state schools between now and June. This includes rapid antigen tests and diagnostic tests.

The Governor spoke of his communication with President Joe Biden on how many vaccines the state was receiving and he is scheduled to meet with the President on Friday, February 12, 2021, in the Oval Office. The Governor stated that he would drain Maryland’s “Rainy Day Fund” to buy vaccines for every eligible Marylander. However, vaccine are only allowed to be bought and distributed by the Federal Government.

You can watch the full press conference here or below.

