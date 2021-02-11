LEONARDTOWN, MD – Thanks to funding from Maryland’s Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) Regional Partnership Catalyst Grants program, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be teaming up with four other hospitals in the region to help tackle one of the most common chronic conditions suffered by residents of Southern Maryland, diabetes.

In November 2020 the HSCRC granted $30 million to Totally Linking Care in Maryland (TLC MD), a collaboration between MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, MedStar St. Mary’s, University of Maryland Capital Region Health, Doctors Community Health System, and Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center. The funds are to be split among two initiatives—regional diabetes care, just over $7 million, and behavioral health access in Prince George’s county, $22.8 million. As part of the program, MedStar St. Mary’s will offer increased access to its National Diabetes Prevention program (Simple Changes) and its diabetes self-management program. Additionally, eligible participants will also have access to community health workers.

“Diabetes is unlike many other chronic health conditions in that good daily self-management can make a remarkable difference in long-term outcomes. Helping people prevent and manage diabetes is most effective when it happens not in the hospital, but in the community, with the most effective programs including a suite of wraparound services designed to close the gap between an individual’s social determinants of health and the excellent diabetes care they deserve,” said Stephen T. Michaels, MD, chief operating and medical officer, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

“This work, in collaboration with our regional partners, is evidence of our commitment to population health initiatives designed to improve our community’s health before they ever come through our doors. Projects like these can reduce hospitalizations and readmissions, expand equitable access to care, and support individuals with programs and resources to help them manage chronic conditions and live well,” said Christine Wray, president of MedStar Southern Maryland and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “We are proud to continue our collaboration with hospitals across the region through TLC MD.”

