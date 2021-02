UPDATE 2/11/2021: At 2:37 p.m., the SMCSO Nixle alert system stated that the missing child had been located.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person: Allison Hegret, 12y/o white female.

Last seen: Country Lakes in Mechanicsville on 02/11/21. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Allison Hegret, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

