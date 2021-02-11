Salisbury, Md. (Wednesday, February 10, 2021) — Perdue AgriBusiness, an independent operating company of Maryland-based Perdue Farms, will keep its grain elevator in Lothian, Md., open for at least two years after announcing in January its plans to close the elevator by March 31.

“We understand the hardship closing the Lothian facility would have on some Maryland farmers and have decided to keep it open for at least the next two years, while continuing our search for a suitable buyer,” said Scott Fredericksen, president of Perdue AgriBusiness.’

While the facility does not fit our long-term business strategy, driven by the dramatic loss of farmland in the region, we remain committed to working with the Southern Maryland agricultural community and Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder to find a viable solution.”

Fredericksen said the company is in the process of notifying farmers of its intentions to keep the Anne Arundel County facility open and of its longterm plans. In January, Perdue had committed to working closely with local farmers to minimize the impact, including assisting farmers affected by the closure with logistical costs.

“We remain committed to being very transparent with area farmers and taking care of their needs,” said Fredericksen.

“The Lothian grain elevator plays a critical role in the agriculture community of Southern Maryland. It is important for the facility to remain open, and we look forward to finding a long- term solution,” said Bartenfelder.

Perdue AgriBusiness has operated the Lothian facility located in Southern Maryland since 2002.

