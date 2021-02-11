ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (1-3) dropped a tight contest to the visiting Lancaster Bible College Chargers (2-1) on Tuesday (Feb. 9) evening by a final score of 65-60.

How It Happened

The Chargers won the opening tip and grabbed the lead in just four seconds with a layup from Tyler Hilton. From there, the Seahawks wouldn’t see the lead for the remainder of the game. Trailing 14-9 at the 13:17 mark, St. Mary’s College strung together a four-point scoring streak to cut the Charger lead to one. Jack Foley made a layup in the paint and Gary Grant converted on two free-throw attempts in the run. However, the momentum was short-lived as Lancaster Bible stretched their lead back out to seven points.

With just over six minutes remaining in the opening half, the Seahawks found their rhythm on the offensive end of the floor with a seven-point run to close in on the Charger advantage. Olumide Lewis started the streak with a made three-pointer. Next, Daryn Alexander stormed down the court and took advantage of an opening in the Charger defense with an electrifying dunk. Lewis capped off the run with two made free throws to bring the score to 29-24 in favor of the Chargers. Only four points would be scored in the last three minutes of action and they were all made by Lancaster Bible. The Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 33-24.

St. Mary's College trailed by eight with 16:33 remaining in regulation, but put together a seven-point scoring streak to bring the Charger lead to just one. Grant accounted for four points during the run and Lewis sunk a three-ball.

Lancaster Bible took control of the game at the 3:58 mark of action when they jumped out to a 14-point advantage. Still, the Seahawks continued to compete and brought the lead down to four when Lewis drained a deep three-pointer. However, that would be the closest the Seahawks would get as they eventually fell 65-60.

Inside the Box Score

Lewis led the Seahawks in scoring with a season-best 20 points on the evening. In addition, the freshman guard added six rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist. Grant also finished in double figures in scoring with 15 points, respectively.

On the glass, Foley collected a team-high seven rebounds. Defensively, Lewis and Albert Scott tallied a team-high two steals each, while Lewis and Foley led the team with one block apiece.

Jordan Shewbridge led the Chargers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Adam Stoltzfus also made a significant impact in the contest with a double-double, notching 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 12 at University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) | 2 PM | UMBC Event Center

