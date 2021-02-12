Congratulations to the eighteen Calvert County Public Schools musicians who were accepted by video audition into Maryland Music Educators Association (MMEA) 2021 All State Ensembles. Students were selected from applications from the entire state of Maryland.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are proud of these students who have continued to perform at a high level in this unusual school year. They represent the best of Calvert County Schools.”

For the auditions for the All State Ensembles, students prepared video recordings of two musical excerpts. Students were evaluated on tone quality, performance accuracy and musicality.

Due to current health guidelines, the MMEA Executive Board will not host in-person 2021 All State ensemble performances.

All State Junior Band

Nathan Farley, Baritone Saxophone, Patuxent High School, Grade 9

All State Junior Chorus

Taylor Eversole, Soprano, Huntingtown High School, Grade 9

Nathan Hayes, Tenor, Huntingtown High School, Grade 9

Carmen Mileo, Soprano, Huntingtown High School, Grade 9

Jadyn Riggs, Soprano, Huntingtown High School, Grade 9

Kayla Rogers, Soprano, Huntingtown High School, Grade 9

All State Senior Chorus

Ariana Alvarez Morales, Soprano I, Northern High School, Grade 12

Emily Brosofsky, Alto, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Julie Camden, Soprano II, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Ryan Dickson-Burke, Tenor, Huntingtown High School, Grade 11

Sarah Dudley, Soprano I, Huntingtown High School, Grade 11

Amber Gieske, Alto, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Hayley Jones, Soprano I, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Anna Kleist, Soprano I, Huntingtown High School, Grade 12

Molly McMaster, Alto, Huntingtown High School, Grade 11

Judith Oller, Soprano I, Huntingtown High School, Grade 11

Christian Micah Taylor, Bass, Calvert High School, Grade 11

Alyssa Vasko, Alto, Huntingtown High School, Grade 11

Like this: Like Loading...