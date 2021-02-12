Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will reopen its doors to students on Monday, March 22. Students identified to return for in-person learning under Phase 2 and with parent permission start back March 22. CCPS recently provided parents with a return to school survey to begin planning for the reopening of schools.

During Phase 2, the learning schedule remains the same. Students, whether in-person at a school or virtually, will have classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will remain asynchronous learning days for the entire 2020-21 school year.

The Board of Education on Tuesday voted 5 to 2 for CCPS to begin Phase 2 on March 22. To prepare for Phase 2, all staff and teachers return to schools and offices Feb. 22.

Phase 2 includes special populations of students. There are 2,541 students whose parents have indicated to CCPS their children will return to in-person learning March 22. Phase 2 students include:

Students receiving special education services;

English Learners (EL) students;

Students who have a 504 plan;

Students who do not have internet access at home;

Students who are homeless or displaced/living in foster care;

Students who are children of CCPS employees; and

High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center: Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). North Point High School: Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding.

Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding. Henry E. Lackey High School: ProStart program

ProStart program Maurice J. McDonough High School: Dance program (all students)

Dance program (all students) All high schools: Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) program

Students and staff will be required to follow safety guidelines in place, including wearing a mask, social distancing and coming to school free of any symptoms of illness. Guidelines are outlined in the Reopening plan posted here on the CCPS website. New to the plan is the availability of rapid COVID-19 tests in school health offices. School nurses will be able to rapid test any student or staff member showing COVID symptoms.

CCPS will provide bus transportation to parents at request. The return to school survey asked parents to identify transportation needs. Bus stop information will be posted to StudentVue and ParentVue accounts as finalized. CCPS also is working to secure before- and after-care at county elementary schools. Details about program availability will be shared once finalized.

CCPS will continue its free meals program for children ages 2 to 18 for the rest of the school year. Modifications may be made to accommodate in-school meal service with curbside and mobile meals.

CCPS will provide more information to parents who indicated their children are returning for Phase 2.

Spring sports start March 1

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will start its high school athletics program on March 1 with spring sports conditioning. The official practice start date is March 15. Spring sports include baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, softball, track and field, and tennis. Tentative schedules will be finalized next week.

The season is open to any CCPS high school student, whether attending school virtually or returning to school in person March 22 during Phase 2. All games will be limited to in-county play, meaning teams will only travel to other CCPS high schools to compete. Spectator access will be limited up to 250 spectators. CCPS is looking at an online ticketing system to secure tickets for families of athletes.

