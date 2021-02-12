The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation announces Eric Vrem has joined the Foundation’s board as its newest director.

“We are very happy to have Eric join the CSM Foundation board,” said CSM Acting Executive Director of the CSM Foundation Chelsea Clute. “We welcome his extensive expertise in the healthcare industry and look forward to having his strategic guidance on our team as we continue to fulfill CSM’s mission to financially support our students.”

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors.

Vrem is the executive vice president of operations at Health Prime in National Harbor, Maryland and serves as an executive healthcare consultant with MedStar Shah Medical Group in Southern Maryland. Before that, the Charles County resident served as senior director of cardiac, pulmonary, & interventional radiology services at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Va; a senior manager electro-physiology & special projects at Inova Fairfax Hospital, in Falls Church, Va.; and as special projects manager/ lead cardio invasive specialist at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va.

“The College of Southern Maryland plays a critical role in shaping our community — addressing many of the challenges our community faces every day,” said Vrem. “CSM truly makes a significant impact in the lives of our students and the Southern Maryland community it serves. I am extremely excited to be part of this team and help support such a great organization.”

A long-serving and decorated Navy hospital corpsman, Vrem also served at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and at Camp Lejeune, N.C. after completing his billet as the leading petty officer for the 8th Regimental Aid Station.

Vrem is proud to have done some of his prerequisite classes at CSM. He now holds a certificate in Cardiovascular Medicine from the U.S. Navy School of Cardiovascular Science; a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences: Clinical Management and Leadership from George Washington University; master’s degrees in Management and in Business Administration, and a certificate in Informatics from the University of Maryland University College.

In the Southern Maryland community, Vrem has served as the past president, and remains an active foundation member, of the Greater Waldorf Jaycees. He also is the president and a coach for the Charles County Youth League.

Vrem and his wife – who is a professor at CSM and a partner in a mental health practice in Charles County – live in Waldorf with their young daughter.

