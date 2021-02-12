Calvert County:Liberal Leave in Effect

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Feb. 12, 2021 – Calvert County Government offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

Calvert County Circuit Court and District Court will also open to employees at 10 a.m. with liberal leave in effect; court proceedings will begin at 10:30 a.m. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave:

County convenience centers will open at noon.

The Appeal Landfill will open at noon.

County transportation services will begin at 10 a.m.

Community centers, parks and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open at 10 a.m.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10 a.m.

Calvert County Circuit Court and District Court will open at 10 a.m. Court proceedings will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Calvert County Health Department offices will open at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic appointments will operate as scheduled.

The COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration call center will open at 10 a.m.

Officials will monitor conditions throughout the morning and make a further determination on whether a change in closure status is warranted.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

Charles County:

Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Fed. 12 with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Government Announces Operations Changes for

Friday, February 12

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The winter storm brought snow and patches of ice throughout St. Mary’s County overnight; the threat of freezing rain this afternoon; and temperature remaining at or below freezing throughout the day create potentially unsafe conditions for vehicular and pedestrian traffic for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. In response, St. Mary’s County’s Government announces the following changes to operations:

Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 – All St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices will be closed. Pandemic Response Level 3 for employees.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will be closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed. No buses will operate.

All Recreation and Parks activities and facilities will be canceled and closed.

St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

for details. Circuit Court will be closed. Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

for details. For District Court operations, visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys .

. Home-Delivered Meals from the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will not be delivered today. Deliveries will resume early next week. Members of the program may choose to eat previously provided emergency meals.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) administrative Offices will be closed. Critical structure staff should report under weekend/weather conditions.

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport runway is closed until noon. Please check website for updates.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offices will be closed. Visit www.smchd.org .

. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed.

For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

St. Mary’s County Public School is operating on a two-hour delay. Please visit www.smcps.org .

. Non-public school bus riders should visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp for information about bus operations.

for information about bus operations. NAS Patuxent River is operating under two-hour delayed arrival.

St. Mary’s County began operating under the Snow Emergency Plan at 2:20 a.m. Parking along or traveling on snow emergency routes is prohibited. Signs have been posted to designate snow emergency routes.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions, and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...