All are invited to attend College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) free Virtual Night of Cybersecurity Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about CSM’s Cybersecurity programs and the many career opportunities available in our region. Attendees will also learn why CSM’s Cybersecurity program has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence for two-year schools (CAE-2Y) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Washington, DC area (including northern Virginia and southern Maryland) recently posted the most open jobs for technologists, topping Silicon Valley and San Francisco, according to a Feb. 4 report on the insights.dice.com website. Dice is the leading database for technology professionals, managing more than 9 million profiles in the United States and provides insights, data and career opportunities for technology professionals.

“Washington, DC and Virginia benefit from a number of factors,” wrote Senior Editor Nick Kolakowski in his article Top 20 Metro Areas Hiring Technologist Right Now. “The federal government (and its contractors) is a massive sponge for tech talent, employing everyone from cybersecurity experts to sysadmins.”

CSM’s program in Cybersecurity is a two-year associate of applied science degree. Students who take classes through summer terms and January term, as well as getting credit for previously earned professional certifications, can complete their program before traditional students. CSM also accepts transfer credits and has transfer agreements for our graduates to continue their education with UMGC’s (formerly UMUC) Cybersecurity bachelor’s degree and Computer Networks & Security bachelor’s degree.

RSVPs are required to access Zoom information.

