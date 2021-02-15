RICHMOND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team traveled to the University of Richmond on Sunday (Feb. 14) evening to take on the Division I Spiders in an exhibition. The Seahawks dropped the contest by a final score of 90-49.

How It Happened

The Seahawks played the Spiders tough in the opening portion of the contest and played to a 10-10 tie at the 15:25 mark. Cameron Rucker opened up the scoring with a three-pointer and eventually knocked down another three-ball to tie the game at 10 apiece. Next, the Spiders took control of the game by outscoring the Seahawks 17-4 to grab a commanding 37-14 advantage.

St. Mary's College continued to have success shooting from beyond the three-point arch later in the half when Olumide Lewis and Micah Henry drained back-to-back three-pointers, bringing the score to 40-22 in favor of Richmond. The Seahawks finished the half strong by recording six of the final eight points scored. Gary Grant , Jack Foley , and Daryn Alexander accounted for the final six Seahawk points. St. Mary's College headed into halftime trailing Richmond 48-28.

The Seahawks struggled to capture the momentum in the second half of play and were outscored 25-8 to fall behind 73-36 with 8:21 remaining. St. Mary's College strung together a four-point and five-point run, but couldn't put together any runs of significance to get back into the game. Albert Scott and Elijah Crawford notched the final four points of the contest to bring the final score to 90-49 in favor of the Spiders.

Inside the Box Score

Rucker led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 10 points, Henry finished with nine, respectively. Alexander contributed on the offensive end with a team-best four assists.

On the glass, Grant collected a team-high eight rebounds. Defensively, Alexander hustled for a team-best three steals.

Blake Francis led Richmond with 17 points.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 17 at Southern Virginia | 6 PM | Knight Arena

