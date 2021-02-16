Maryland providers have now administered 908,979 COVID-19 vaccines, and 87.4% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given. The state is averaging 25,879 shots per day.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Want to know more about Maryland's first mass #COVID19 vaccinations site and why we are so excited to be supporting it? Check out this video for more ?? pic.twitter.com/NvkwoRySBF — MD National Guard (@MDNG) February 14, 2021

The Maryland National Guard is supporting the rollout of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in a number of capacities, from deploying Mobile Vaccination Support Teams to local health departments to standing up Maryland’s mass vaccination sites. Learn more about their vaccination support efforts on Twitter.

The state’s next mass vaccination site will open at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, February 25. To receive updates on appointments for mass vaccination sites, text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211.

Federal officials have warned the states that the ongoing series of winter storms may cause delays in shipments to vaccine providers this week. When there is inclement weather, be sure to check with your provider, and confirm your appointment.

More than 200 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, where you can search to find a vaccination clinic near you, or call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

Like this: Like Loading...