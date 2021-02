The Maryland State Police have released their February/March 2021 Five Most Wanted Photos. All of the individuals listed are wanted by the Maryland State Polic-Leonardotwn Barracks for active warrants. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information on any of the individuals listed, you can contact 301-475-8955 ext. 0, reference “February/March Fugitive Poster”.

Like this: Like Loading...