History Channels hit TV Show, “American Pickers”, starring Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are making plans to visit Maryland and the surrounding areas this coming April.

The show follows antique and collectible pickers Mike and Frank, who travel around the United States to buy or “pick” various items for resale, for clients, or for their personal collections. Danielle Colby runs the office of Wolfe’s business, Antique Archaeology, from their home base in Le Claire, Iowa, and more recently at the second location in Nashville, Tennessee. They originally traveled in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and now in a Ford Transit. Fritz sells his acquisitions at his own shop, and previously on his now-defunct website, Frank Fritz Finds, upriver in Savanna, Illinois. The men go on the road, not only following up leads that Colby has generated but also “freestyling” – stopping at places that look like they might hold items worth buying.

A press release was issued and stated,” American Pickers are coming to Maryland! My name is Kourtney and I work with the show American Pickers on the History Channel. I’m reaching out because our show is coming back to Maryland in April and we’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them! We may have reached out to you before, but we’d love to spread the word to people in your area. The way we find people and collections for our show is through getting the word out so that people know we’re coming to town and can reach back out to us, so we really hope you’re able to help us in letting people in your back yards know!”

If you want to try and get the show to stop by your place or know someone who may have a place of interest, you can contact the show at 1-855-OLD-RUST(653-7878) or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

