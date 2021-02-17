Maryland providers have now administered 936,557 COVID-19 vaccines, and 82.6% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given. The state is averaging 26,360 shots per day.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Aging are helping to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics into independent and senior living facilities across the state. Over the next few weeks, the clinics together will provide vaccinations to more than 7,000 Marylanders ages 65 and over.

Residents at Gallagher Mansion and Epiphany House in Baltimore City were vaccinated Monday.

Federal officials have warned the states that the ongoing series of winter storms may cause delays in shipments to vaccine providers this week. In addition, we are anticipating severe winter weather across the state tomorrow. If you have an appointment in the coming days, be sure to check with your provider to see whether your vaccination clinic will be operating.



The Six Flags America mass vaccination site is now up to a capacity of about 2,000 shots per day. To help improve the flow of traffic, we ask that you arrive no earlier than 15 minutes for your appointment.



CVS and Walgreens have begun the last of three rounds of clinics at Maryland nursing homes. The third-round clinics are for residents and staff who need second doses, or are ready to receive first doses.



More than 200 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

The Maryland Departments of Health and Aging are working together to promote equitable access to vaccines through a telephone-based support line and appointment system for mass vaccination sites. This system is specifically designed to assist residents without Internet access.



On Tuesday, the first full day of operation, the call center took more than 46,000 calls, including more than 1,300 calls in Spanish. Advocates successfully booked 3,296 appointments for the Six Flags America mass vaccination site. Appointments through the call center will be available on a rolling basis, depending on the supply of vaccines. Advocates are also available to help assist customers with finding a provider in their area.



The new COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

